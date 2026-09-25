Anthropic signs $11.6B cloud deal with Akamai, gets 5% option
Business
Anthropic, the AI company, has signed a massive seven-year cloud services deal with Akamai Technologies for $11.6 billion.
The agreement also gives Anthropic the option to buy up to 5% of Akamai at $111.33 per share, and could expand by another $9 billion.
Akamai $5.5B capex, shares jump 16%
To pull this off, Akamai is ramping up its tech spending, planning around $5.5 billion in capital expenses and boosting 2026 capital spending by $1.7 billion to secure and pre-purchase components needed to support the agreement, including memory.
Investors seem excited: Akamai's stock jumped 16% after the news broke, showing strong confidence in this partnership and what it could mean for both companies down the line.