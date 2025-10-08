Anthropic to open new office in India by early 2026

Claude's language upgrades and more

The Bengaluru office will focus on building AI that fits India's unique mix of languages and industries.

Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, is in India right now, meeting with officials and big companies to kick off partnerships.

Their chatbot, Claude, already has a strong following here—India is its second-biggest market—and now it's getting upgrades in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Urdu, and more.

The goal: make AI more helpful in fields like education, health, and farming, and support local startups and nonprofits.

This move also shows how India is becoming a major player in global AI, with Anthropic planning to grow its team and launch even more partnerships soon.