Apple enters India's top 5 smartphone brands

India's smartphone market grew 3% in the September quarter, hitting 48.4 million units. Vivo led with a 20% share, while Samsung and Xiaomi lost ground. Even with festive deals everywhere, many urban buyers held off on upgrades, so stores ended up with more phones than they sold.

Apple's strategy of easy financing, aspirational appeal pays off

Apple's push to make iPhones locally, offer more models, and run big festive promos—especially in smaller cities—paid off.

Even though not every shipped phone sold right away, analysts say Apple's focus on easy financing and "aspirational" appeal should help it ride India's shift toward premium smartphones.