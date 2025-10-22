Next Article
Paramount Skydance offered Warner Bros $60B; they said no
Business
Warner Bros Discovery just turned down a massive $60 billion buyout proposal from Paramount Skydance, who've been on a mission to grow their streaming and movie empire.
After the rejection, Warner Bros Discovery's stock actually jumped 11%—not bad for saying no.
Meanwhile, Warner is looking to sell its assets
Now, Warner Bros Discovery is thinking about splitting up its streaming and cable businesses or maybe even selling.
Big names like Comcast and Netflix are eyeing iconic franchises like Harry Potter and DC Comics, even though Warner Bros Discovery is carrying $35 billion in debt.
The company also plans to separate its streaming and cable operations by 2026, which could shake up who controls Hollywood's biggest brands and streaming platforms.