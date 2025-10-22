Gold prices recover slightly after biggest fall in over a decade

Gold's biggest single-day fall since 2013

Tuesday's plunge was gold's biggest single-day fall in over 12 years, with silver dropping more than 2%.

Tim Waterer from KCM Trade explained that traders were locking in profits at record highs.

Concerns about a possible bubble have also been reported, according to Bloomberg. Geopolitical tensions and the end of India's gold buying season didn't help either.

Still, experts say these corrections are pretty normal, and expect more buyers to step in if prices dip again.