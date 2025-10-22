Why Apple is facing an antitrust complaint in the EU
What's the story
Apple has been slapped with an antitrust complaint by two civil rights groups, Article 19 and Germany's Society for Civil Rights. The complaint, filed with the European Commission, accuses Apple of violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA) through its restrictive App Store and device terms. This comes as another major challenge for the tech giant after it was fined €500 million in April for a similar violation of DMA rules.
Allegations
Allegations against Apple
The complaint highlights the alleged anti-competitive practices of Apple, which are said to be in violation of EU antitrust rules. It specifically points out that Apple's terms and conditions for its App Store and devices are overly restrictive. These practices are seen as an attempt by Apple to maintain a monopoly over its services, thereby stifling competition in the market.
Awaiting comment
Apple's response to allegations
As of now, Apple has not responded to a request for comment on the matter. The tech giant has been under increasing scrutiny from regulators across the globe over its business practices. The latest complaint adds to a growing list of legal challenges facing Apple in Europe, particularly related to its App Store policies and market dominance.