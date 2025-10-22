Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani won't participate in Infosys's share buyback
What's the story
Prominent Infosys investors and members of its promoter group, including Nandan Nilekani and Sudha Murty, have opted out of the company's ₹18,000 crore share buyback. The decision was revealed in a regulatory filing today. The promoters together hold 13.05% of the firm's equity as on the date of the buyback announcement.
Impact
Promoters' voting rights may change
The regulatory filing further noted that the voting rights of the promoters and promoter group in Infosys, could change depending on their response to this buyback. The promoters include co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's family, his wife Sudha Murty, daughter Akshata Murty and son Rohan Murty. Co-founder Nilekani's family, his wife Rohini and children Nihar and Janhavi are also a part.
Buyback details
Infosys board approved ₹18,000cr share buyback in September
The Infosys board had approved the firm's largest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore during a meeting on September 11, 2025. The company plans to buy back 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each at ₹1,800 per share. This would be up to 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital.
Strategic move
Buyback in line with capital allocation policy
The buyback is in line with Infosys's capital allocation policy, which aims to return about 85% of free cash flow cumulatively over a five-year period, through semi-annual dividends and/or share buybacks/special dividends. The company plans to gradually increase its annual dividend per share (excluding special dividends). The filing said the buyback is expected to enhance long-term shareholder value by reducing the equity base.