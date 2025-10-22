Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani won't participate in Infosys's share buyback

Prominent Infosys investors and members of its promoter group, including Nandan Nilekani and Sudha Murty, have opted out of the company's ₹18,000 crore share buyback. The decision was revealed in a regulatory filing today. The promoters together hold 13.05% of the firm's equity as on the date of the buyback announcement.

Impact Promoters' voting rights may change The regulatory filing further noted that the voting rights of the promoters and promoter group in Infosys, could change depending on their response to this buyback. The promoters include co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's family, his wife Sudha Murty, daughter Akshata Murty and son Rohan Murty. Co-founder Nilekani's family, his wife Rohini and children Nihar and Janhavi are also a part.

Buyback details Infosys board approved ₹18,000cr share buyback in September The Infosys board had approved the firm's largest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore during a meeting on September 11, 2025. The company plans to buy back 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each at ₹1,800 per share. This would be up to 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital.