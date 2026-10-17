Apple appoints former Meta executive to lead global litigation
What's the story
Apple has appointed Scott Tucker, a former Meta executive, as its new Vice President of Global Litigation and Financial Services. The newly-created position will see Tucker oversee commercial and patent litigation globally, as well as legal matters related to Apple's financial services, according to Bloomberg. The appointment is part of a broader reorganization under Jennifer Newstead, Apple's General Counsel, who joined from Meta in March.
Background
Tucker's extensive experience
Tucker, who served as Deputy General Counsel and Litigation Chief at Meta, also held a senior legal position at Morgan Stanley. This experience will be invaluable in his new role overseeing Apple's financial services.
The appointment of Tucker means Heather Grenier, Apple's current vice president of commercial and competition litigation, will now report to him instead of directly to Newstead.
Despite the change, Grenier will remain part of Newstead's legal leadership team.
Expansion
Changes in international legal oversight
Kyle Andeer, anoter senior member of Apple's legal department, will now oversee international legal matters and functions related to online child safety, cybersecurity, and law enforcement.
The changes are part of a larger reorganization under Newstead's leadership.
Apple recently hired Nate Gatten from American Airlines Group as its VP of Government Affairs and appointed new government affairs leaders for various regions around the world.
Challenges
Apple's ongoing legal battles
Apple is currently embroiled in several legal battles, including a major US antitrust lawsuit and a long-running dispute with Epic Games over App Store restrictions.
The company has also been sued over privacy issues and delays to Siri features.
These challenges have led Apple to change its commission structure and the conditions under which it can charge developers, potentially impacting growth in its services business.