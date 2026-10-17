Apple appoints former Meta executive to lead global litigation

Tucker, who served as Deputy General Counsel and Litigation Chief at Meta, also held a senior legal position at Morgan Stanley. This experience will be invaluable in his new role overseeing Apple's financial services.

The appointment of Tucker means Heather Grenier, Apple's current vice president of commercial and competition litigation, will now report to him instead of directly to Newstead.

Despite the change, Grenier will remain part of Newstead's legal leadership team.