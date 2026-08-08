Apple dominates premium smartphone market with 65% global share
What's the story
Apple has captured a whopping 65% of the global premium smartphone market in the first half of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research's Handset Model Sales Tracker. The tracker monitors smartphones with a wholesale average selling price of $600 or more. The study also revealed that the overall premium segment's share of total smartphone sales hit an all-time high of 29%.
Revenue growth
Revenue from premium segment up by 9% YoY
Apple's premium segment revenue grew by 9% year-over-year (YoY) in H1 2026, largely due to the strong sales of its iPhone 17 lineup.
However, despite this growth, the company's share in the premium segment has dropped from a whopping 74% in H1 2022.
The decline has been attributed to rising competition in China, where domestic brands have been attracting more consumers toward their flagship offerings.
Market expansion
Premium segment's share of total smartphone sales hits new high
The broader premium segment also saw a 5% year-over-year growth in unit sales during H1 2026.
The segment's overall market share has increased from 25% in H1 2025 and 20% in H1 2022.
Counterpoint Research attributes these gains to rising memory and component costs, which have affected low- and mid-tier phones more than flagship models.
Cost absorption
Rising component costs favor premium brands
Premium brands like Apple have been able to absorb the rising costs of memory and components better than their low and mid-tier counterparts.
This is mainly due to wider margins and fewer promotions, which have helped sustain demand even as the broader market becomes more challenging.
The narrowing price gap between mid-tier and premium phones is also accelerating this shift toward flagship devices.
Market competition
Samsung is the only other brand in Apple's league
Samsung remains the only other brand in Apple's league with a 19% share of the premium segment after 3% YoY growth.
Chinese brands OPPO and Vivo showed significant growth at 69% and 20%, respectively, on the strength of their Find X9 series and X300 series.
Counterpoint Research expects Apple to maintain its lead along with Samsung, thanks to its strength in developed markets, integrated ecosystem, and brand value.