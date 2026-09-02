Apple reveals fiscal 2027 pay packages for Ternus and Cook

Apple just announced what its top executives will be earning next year.

John Ternus, the new CEO, is set to make about $58 million for fiscal 2027 (mostly from stock awards) with a $3 million salary, plus a prorated RSU worth about $2.5 million in fiscal 2026.

Tim Cook, now executive chairman after 15 years as CEO, will earn about $47 million as executive chairman for fiscal 2027, with a $2 million salary and the rest coming from stocks.