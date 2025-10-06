Apple, Samsung users eye £480M payout from Qualcomm legal case

If successful, a legal case against Qualcomm could result in a payout of £17 for every person who purchased an Apple or Samsung smartphone between 2015 and 2024. The lawsuit is being led by consumer group Which? and targets the US chipmaker over alleged anti-competitive practices. The trial is set to last five weeks at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London.

Allegations Which? alleges higher costs for consumers The consumer group alleges that Qualcomm forced Apple and Samsung to pay higher prices and licensing fees for key components of their smartphones. This, they claim, resulted in increased costs for consumers. The trial will determine whether Qualcomm abused its dominant market position, a key aspect of the case against the chip company.

Payout plan Second phase of trial to determine damages If Which? wins the case, a second phase will be initiated to claim £480 million from Qualcomm. This amount would then be distributed among an estimated 29 million British phone owners who were impacted by the alleged anti-competitive practices. The consumer group is seeking damages for all Apple and Samsung smartphones purchased between October 1, 2015, and January 9, 2024.