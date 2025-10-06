Next Article
Sensex crosses 81,470, Nifty reaches 24,970 mark
Business
The Indian stock market kept up its winning streak for a third straight day on Monday, with the Sensex reaching 81,471 and the Nifty 24,971 in early trade.
Banking stocks were the real stars behind these gains.
Banking stocks lead the way
Strong loan growth and buzz around big IPOs—especially Tata Capital's launch—are pulling in fresh investor interest.
If you're following finance or thinking about investing, these trends show where the action is right now.
Investors remain cautious amid some volatility
HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the way thanks to solid credit growth and positive broker ratings.
Still, with India VIX (the "fear index") ticking up about 3%, investors are a bit cautious—especially as everyone waits for TCS's earnings report on October 9 and keeps an eye on global economic shifts.