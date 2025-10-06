Sensex crosses 81,470, Nifty reaches 24,970 mark

Strong loan growth and buzz around big IPOs—especially Tata Capital's launch—are pulling in fresh investor interest. If you're following finance or thinking about investing, these trends show where the action is right now.

Investors remain cautious amid some volatility

HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the way thanks to solid credit growth and positive broker ratings.

Still, with India VIX (the "fear index") ticking up about 3%, investors are a bit cautious—especially as everyone waits for TCS's earnings report on October 9 and keeps an eye on global economic shifts.