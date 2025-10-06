Manas Polymers and Energies lists at 90% premium on NSE
Manas Polymers and Energies just had a standout debut on NSE Emerge, with shares opening at ₹153.90—an impressive 90% jump over its IPO price band of ₹76-₹81.
The IPO, open from September 26 to 30, was fully subscribed, thanks especially to strong interest from institutional investors.
Company manufactures food-grade pet products
Headquartered in Gwalior, Manas Polymers and Energies manufactures food-grade PET bottles, jars, preforms, and caps at a fully automated plant (4,000 MT annual capacity).
They're also into renewable energy as an independent power producer for sectors like packaging, automotive, and agriculture.
Institutional demand drives strong debut
The IPO required a minimum investment of about ₹1.3 lakh; allotment was finalized on October 1, with shares credited and refunds initiated by October 3.
Despite only a small gray market premium before listing, strong institutional demand led to big gains on day one.