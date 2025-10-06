Manas Polymers and Energies lists at 90% premium on NSE Business Oct 06, 2025

Manas Polymers and Energies just had a standout debut on NSE Emerge, with shares opening at ₹153.90—an impressive 90% jump over its IPO price band of ₹76-₹81.

The IPO, open from September 26 to 30, was fully subscribed, thanks especially to strong interest from institutional investors.