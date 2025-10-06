LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses $125,000 mark
Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses $125,000 mark
Bitcoin's latest record comes after an 8-day rally

Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses $125,000 mark

By Mudit Dube
Oct 06, 2025
10:13 am
What's the story

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has hit a new all-time high of $125,245.57. The digital currency was up nearly 3% at the time of writing. The previous record of $124,480 was set in mid-August amid favorable regulations from US President Donald Trump's administration and strong institutional investor demand.

Market trends

Bitcoin's latest record comes after an 8-day rally

Bitcoin's latest record comes after an eight-day rally, fueled by recent gains in US equities and inflows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The cryptocurrency's performance is also contrasted with the US dollar, which retreated on Friday. The dollar posted multi-week losses against major currencies due to uncertainty over the ongoing US government shutdown and delayed key data releases such as payrolls.