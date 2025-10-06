Indian bond yields likely to fall today: Here's why

What to expect today?

The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to hover between 6.46% and 6.51% today, after closing at 6.5114%.

Some big government banks have increased their internal limits for buying more state bonds after talks with the RBI, which just kept its main rate steady at 5.50%, pointing to low inflation as a good sign for growth.

There's also some buzz about a possible rate cut in December, while global oil prices rose and US Treasury yields remained steady.