Apple shares climb over 4% after huge iPhone 17e demand
Business
Apple's stock shot up over 4% after the company revealed strong second-quarter numbers, thanks to huge demand for the new iPhone 17e and affordable $599 MacBook Neo.
Tim Cook shared the results even as Apple faces some product shortages.
Apple posts $111.2B, investors eye WWDC
Apple pulled in $111.2 billion this quarter, a boost from last year, with iPhone sales alone jumping nearly 22%.
Sales in China soared too, up 28%.
Looking ahead, Apple expects even more growth despite rising costs and delays with its Siri revamp.
Investors are now eagerly waiting for updates on Apple's AI plans at June's Worldwide Developers Conference.