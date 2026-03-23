Apple to mark 50th anniversary with John Ternus in spotlight

Apple is gearing up for a grand celebration of its 50th anniversary at its Cupertino headquarters, Apple Park. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the event will be "elaborate" and is expected to take place soon, possibly under the iconic rainbow arches in the middle of Apple Park. The company turns 50 on April 1, which gives a hint about the date of this special occasion. As per Gurman, Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus is expected to be "center stage."

The profile Closer look at Ternus's rise as a leading candidate Ternus is said to be "well-liked among Apple's leadership" and credited with helping reverse a decline in product quality at the company. Since taking over as head of hardware engineering in 2021, he has overseen an expansion of Apple's product lineup, with a stronger focus on improvements in battery life, performance, and connectivity. Cook is also reported to have handed oversight of Apple's design teams to Ternus late last year. In recent years, Ternus has made more frequent public appearances.

Cook's actions Cook has not shared his retirement plans Cook has not disclosed his retirement plans even to some of his closest lieutenants, leaving the timing of his departure uncertain. He has led Apple as CEO since 2011 and turned 65 last year, a typical retirement age. In a recent interview, he said vaguely, "I can't imagine life without Apple."

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Worldwide events Apple's ongoing global celebrations The tech giant has already started its 50th-anniversary celebrations with a surprise performance by Alicia Keys at its Grand Central store in New York. Similar events have also been held in China, South Korea, and Thailand. Further celebrations are planned in Australia, Canada, France, and the UK in the coming days.

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