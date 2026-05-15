Apple to make 28% of iPhones in India by 2026

India produced $70B worth of iPhones

Apple's local production has taken off thanks to partners like Foxconn and Tata Electronics, plus support from the government's PLI scheme.

In just five years, India produced $70 billion worth of iPhones—$51 billion of which were exported.

In fact, iPhones now make up about 75% of all smartphones exported from India, and local suppliers are even shipping out key components.

Still, experts say China remains important for Apple because of its massive supplier network and experience.