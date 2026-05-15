Apple to make 28% of iPhones in India by 2026
By 2026, India is set to make 28% of all iPhones globally, up from 23% in 2025, as Apple shifts more of its manufacturing out of China.
This move comes as Apple looks to avoid supply chain risks tied to global tensions, with China's share falling from 83% in 2024 to 74% in 2025.
India produced $70B worth of iPhones
Apple's local production has taken off thanks to partners like Foxconn and Tata Electronics, plus support from the government's PLI scheme.
In just five years, India produced $70 billion worth of iPhones—$51 billion of which were exported.
In fact, iPhones now make up about 75% of all smartphones exported from India, and local suppliers are even shipping out key components.
Still, experts say China remains important for Apple because of its massive supplier network and experience.