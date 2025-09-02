Apple's third Indian store opens today in Bengaluru: Check location
What's the story
Apple is set to open its third retail store in India today, located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. The new outlet, named Apple Hebbal, is spread over 8,000 square feet and employs around 70 people from across 15 Indian states. The store is carbon neutral and runs on 100% renewable energy. It will open to customers starting at 1:00pm.
Store features
Design of Apple Hebbal
The design of Apple Hebbal is similar to other mall locations the company has around the world. The store features a large rear video wall for "Today at Apple" sessions and signature wooden desks displaying a range of Apple products. There are also dedicated units for showcasing hardware and accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and HomePod mini.
Additional amenities
Other features of the store
Apple Hebbal also has an in-store Genius Bar and a dedicated Apple Pickup area for online orders. The store's front features glass windows with a subtle peacock feather-style pattern. To celebrate its opening, Apple has launched an "Apple Music Hebbal" playlist featuring local Bengaluru artists.
Company statement
'We're delighted to open Apple Hebbal'
Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People, expressed her excitement about the new store. She said, "We're delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru's spirit of innovation." O'Brien added that they can't wait to connect with people in the city and inspire them to create, collaborate and do amazing things with Apple products.