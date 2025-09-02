Apple's third Indian store opens today in Bengaluru: Check location

Apple is set to open its third retail store in India today, located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru . The new outlet, named Apple Hebbal, is spread over 8,000 square feet and employs around 70 people from across 15 Indian states. The store is carbon neutral and runs on 100% renewable energy. It will open to customers starting at 1:00pm.

Store features Design of Apple Hebbal The design of Apple Hebbal is similar to other mall locations the company has around the world. The store features a large rear video wall for "Today at Apple" sessions and signature wooden desks displaying a range of Apple products. There are also dedicated units for showcasing hardware and accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and HomePod mini.

Additional amenities Other features of the store Apple Hebbal also has an in-store Genius Bar and a dedicated Apple Pickup area for online orders. The store's front features glass windows with a subtle peacock feather-style pattern. To celebrate its opening, Apple has launched an "Apple Music Hebbal" playlist featuring local Bengaluru artists.