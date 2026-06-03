Apple to submit India financials to CCI in antitrust probe
Business
Apple has agreed to submit its India financials to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as part of a long-running antitrust case.
The CCI is looking into claims that Apple used its power unfairly in the iPhone app market, a charge Apple denies.
CCI gives Apple June 25 deadline
Apple has been given a final deadline of June 25, 2026, to submit the data. The CCI says these numbers will help decide if Apple faces any penalties.
This comes as Apple's presence in India grows fast: its market share jumped from 2% to 9% in five years, and India is now a key spot for making iPhones as Apple shifts away from China.