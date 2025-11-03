Next Article
Apple tops the chart in India, followed by Samsung: Report
Business
Apple just had a huge moment in India, with its iPhone 15, 16, and the new iPhone 17 pushing the brand to a massive 28% value growth last quarter.
Apple also cracked the top five for most smartphones sold, grabbing a solid 9% share by volume.
Vivo led in total phones sold at 20%
Samsung followed close behind with a strong showing from its Galaxy S and Z Fold series, while Vivo led in total phones sold at 20%.
iQOO surprised everyone with a big 54% jump in sales.
The whole market saw more people buying premium phones (over ₹30,000), up by almost a third.
MediaTek took the crown for chipsets with nearly half of all devices using their tech.
All this growth was boosted by festive shopping.