Apple's 4th store in India coming up in Pune
Pune is finally getting its own Apple Store at KOPA Mall, Koregaon Park, opening in early September.
This will be Apple's fourth store in India, joining Mumbai and Delhi, and the launch is set to be a big deal with top Apple execs flying in.
The timing is no coincidence—it precedes Apple's global event where the latest iPhone is expected to drop.
Apple is also setting up a store in Bengaluru
Apple's Pune store isn't just about shiny gadgets; it's part of a bigger push to grow in India and ramp up local iPhone production, reducing reliance on China.
The KOPA Mall location is getting its final touches before the big day, and there are already plans for another store in Bengaluru soon.
If you're an Apple fan or just love checking out new tech spaces, this one's worth marking on your calendar!