Apple's 4th store in India coming up in Pune

Apple is also setting up a store in Bengaluru

Apple's Pune store isn't just about shiny gadgets; it's part of a bigger push to grow in India and ramp up local iPhone production, reducing reliance on China.

The KOPA Mall location is getting its final touches before the big day, and there are already plans for another store in Bengaluru soon.

If you're an Apple fan or just love checking out new tech spaces, this one's worth marking on your calendar!