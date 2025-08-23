Why India is hiring US lobbyists amid trade war with China

India hopes to soften the economic blow by swaying US policy

The US is imposing an additional 25% tariff, bringing the total to 50% on $50 billion worth of Indian goods starting August 27, mainly because India keeps buying Russian oil despite Western sanctions.

By hiring Mercury (for $75,000 a month), alongside its existing contract with another major firm, India hopes to sway US policy and soften the economic blow.

Compared to Pakistan—who spends even more on lobbyists and has scored lower tariffs—India's move shows just how high the stakes are in this global trade game.