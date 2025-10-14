Apple's slimmest iPhone ever arrives in China Business Oct 14, 2025

Apple is about to launch the iPhone Air in China, and it's their slimmest phone ever at only 5.6mm thick.

It runs on eSIM (no physical SIM slot), and you can preorder starting October 17, with sales kicking off October 22.

The launch was announced during Tim Cook's visit to China, where he shared the news on Weibo.