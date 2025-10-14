Apple's slimmest iPhone ever arrives in China
Apple is about to launch the iPhone Air in China, and it's their slimmest phone ever at only 5.6mm thick.
It runs on eSIM (no physical SIM slot), and you can preorder starting October 17, with sales kicking off October 22.
The launch was announced during Tim Cook's visit to China, where he shared the news on Weibo.
The 1st eSIM-only iPhone in China
Getting the iPhone Air approved wasn't easy—regulatory approval was required for its eSIM-only design, since eSIM support for smartphones is still new in China.
Apple managed to clear those hurdles, making this the first eSIM-only iPhone it has launched in the Chinese market.
What else is new?
The iPhone Air packs a lightweight titanium frame and a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display.
Under the hood is the new A19 Pro chip, plus a 48MP Fusion rear camera and an 18MP Center Stage selfie cam.
Despite being super thin, it fits a bigger battery for longer all-day use.
Pricing and availability
Starting at 7,999 yuan, the iPhone Air shows Apple is serious about next-gen SIM tech in big markets like China.
Its sleek build and flexible network support should catch the eye of anyone wanting something cutting-edge—and definitely stands out if you're into ultra-thin phones.