HCLTech to give salary hike to employees starting October

IT firm's revenue up 11% year-on-year

HCLTech isn't just padding paychecks—they're also growing fast, with revenue up 11% year-on-year and over 3,400 new hires last quarter (including lots of freshers).

By tweaking how people get paid, HCLTech wants to keep employees happy and stick around longer—a big deal in India's competitive tech scene.

If you're thinking about joining the IT world or already in it, these changes show companies are rethinking how they reward their teams.