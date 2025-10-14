Asian stocks mixed as Japan's crisis deepens

US market had a good day

Big swings like these can affect everything from your favorite tech brands to global prices.

The US stock market just had a strong day—S&P 500 rose 1.6%, Nasdaq 100 jumped 2.2%, and Broadcom soared on an OpenAI deal.

But things could get rocky again: President Trump is threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese imports by November 1, and Japan's instability is making investors nervous.