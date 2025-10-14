Asian stocks mixed as Japan's crisis deepens
Asian stocks were all over the place on Tuesday—some up, some down—as hopes for better US-China trade talks clashed with worries from Japan's deepening political crisis.
Japanese futures slid over 1% after their ruling coalition collapsed, but Chinese stocks listed in the US jumped 3.2%.
Hong Kong and Australia markets stayed pretty flat.
US market had a good day
Big swings like these can affect everything from your favorite tech brands to global prices.
The US stock market just had a strong day—S&P 500 rose 1.6%, Nasdaq 100 jumped 2.2%, and Broadcom soared on an OpenAI deal.
But things could get rocky again: President Trump is threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese imports by November 1, and Japan's instability is making investors nervous.
US-China trade war is heating up
Tensions are heating up fast—Trump is talking about 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, while China says it'll hit back with "corresponding measures."
The US Treasury Secretary even accused China of "financing war."
The dispute centers on rare earth controls (those minerals crucial to advanced manufacturing and technology).
With new Asian economic data coming soon, expect more market rollercoasters ahead.