HCLTech's AI services generate $100 million, set new record

New deals and employee count

The company landed $2.5 billion in new deals this quarter and added 3,489 employees—including over 5,000 freshers—bringing its team to 226,640 people.

HCLTech announced a ₹12 per share interim dividend set for October 28.

CEO C Vijayakumar is optimistic about future growth in AI as more industries look for tailored tech solutions.