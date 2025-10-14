Next Article
HCLTech's AI services generate $100 million, set new record
Business
HCLTech just posted a strong second quarter for FY25, with revenue jumping 10.7% year-on-year to ₹31,942 crore—beating expectations.
The real highlight? Their AI services brought in $100 million, making HCLTech the first Indian IT company to hit this milestone.
New deals and employee count
The company landed $2.5 billion in new deals this quarter and added 3,489 employees—including over 5,000 freshers—bringing its team to 226,640 people.
HCLTech announced a ₹12 per share interim dividend set for October 28.
CEO C Vijayakumar is optimistic about future growth in AI as more industries look for tailored tech solutions.