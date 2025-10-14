LG Electronics India's IPO to list on Thursday

LG Electronics India is a major name in consumer electronics—think TVs, ACs, fridges, and washing machines. For FY25 (the year ending March 2025), it posted a net profit of ₹22,033.48 crore on revenues of ₹243,666.38 crore. The company's return ratios are impressive too: ROE at 37% and ROCE above 40%.

Analysts expect strong listing gains

The IPO price values the company at about 35 times its earnings—cheaper than sector peers trading at up to 60 times earnings.

A gray market premium near 30% signals high demand, and some analysts think the stock could see another boost of up to 20% even after listing day gains.