Lenskart IPO to open in early November: Report

Timing of the IPO isn't random

The official price range will drop by late October, with shares up for grabs in the first week of November.

Lenskart's timing isn't random—they just pulled off a major turnaround: after losing ₹10 crore last year (FY24), they posted a solid ₹297 crore profit in FY25. Revenue also jumped from ₹5,428 crore to ₹6,652 crore.

Bankers said the company is looking to capitalize on the continued investor appetite for large public issues.