Next Article
Lenskart IPO to open in early November: Report
Business
Lenskart, the eyewear brand you've probably seen everywhere, is all set to launch one of India's biggest IPOs in early November 2025.
The offering totals ₹8,000 crore and includes both new shares and a big sell-off by major promoters and private equity backers.
Timing of the IPO isn't random
The official price range will drop by late October, with shares up for grabs in the first week of November.
Lenskart's timing isn't random—they just pulled off a major turnaround: after losing ₹10 crore last year (FY24), they posted a solid ₹297 crore profit in FY25. Revenue also jumped from ₹5,428 crore to ₹6,652 crore.
Bankers said the company is looking to capitalize on the continued investor appetite for large public issues.