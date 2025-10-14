Bitcoin, Ethereum crash as $380 billion evaporates from crypto market Business Oct 14, 2025

The crypto market took a major hit on Friday, losing $380 billion in value almost overnight.

Bitcoin dropped nearly 13%, sliding from $123,000 to about $107,000, while Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and XRP also saw big losses.

Liquidity problems made things worse for altcoins, which lost $131 billion alone.