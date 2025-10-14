Gold hits record high as US-China trade tensions escalate
Gold just hit a record $4,116.77 per ounce on Monday, with silver also reaching a new peak at $52.12.
The surge comes as US-China trade tensions heat up and traders expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon.
Gold's price has jumped 55% in 2025 alone, thanks to global uncertainty and central banks stocking up.
Why the gold rush?
Gold is shining right now because people see it as a safe place for their money when the world feels shaky—especially with talk of lower interest rates making other investments less appealing.
Analysts are even saying gold could pass $5,000 an ounce in 2026, so if you're thinking about investing or just curious about what's driving the buzz, this is one trend worth watching.
What's behind the price surge?
It's a mix of renewed US-China trade drama and hopes for easier money from the Fed that's fueling gold's rally.
Central banks and big funds are buying up gold fast—physically backed ETFs are close to their 2020 highs.