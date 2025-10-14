ONGC targets ₹9,300cr savings by FY27 end

ONGC is rolling out more than 20 changes: making offshore work more efficient, improving drilling methods, and trimming logistics and inventory costs. They're moving offshore operations to Gujarat's Pipavav port—steps expected to save over ₹1,000 crore alone.

ONGC and BP's plan for Mumbai High field

Teaming up with BP, ONGC plans to boost Mumbai High field's oil output by 44% and gas by 89% over the next decade. This could bring in an extra $15 billion in revenue.

The plan involves splitting the field into six hubs and drilling about 100 new wells by FY29—a major push for more energy ahead.