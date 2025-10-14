RBI's AI-powered DPIP to stop payment fraud in real-time
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to launch the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform (DPIP), an AI-powered system designed to spot and stop payment fraud in real time.
Built by RBI's innovation hub, DPIP will use data from telecom networks and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to flag suspicious accounts and create a "negative registry" of suspicious or fraudulent entities.
Currently being tested with 5 banks
Right now, DPIP is being tested with five banks, and it is being scaled up to include more than a dozen lenders.
The platform checks for red flags—like mule accounts or odd transaction locations—before payments go through.
If something seems off, banks get instant alerts so they can initiate a debit freeze or enhanced due diligence before money moves.
Digital payment fraud cases on the rise
With digital payment fraud cases on the rise—over 13,500 reported in FY25 alone—DPIP aims to help banks work together by sharing real-time fraud intel.
Its smart risk scoring and cross-bank data sharing should make online transactions safer for everyone as India's digital economy keeps growing.