Applied Aerospace and Defense raises $650 million in NYSE debut

Applied Aerospace supplies parts to SpaceX

Launched in 2025 after a merger, Applied Aerospace and Defense builds high-tech parts like rocket motor cases and engine shafts for big names such as SpaceX, Boeing, and Lockheed (SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets even use their components!).

With more than 12 acquisitions since 2021, the company's rapid growth highlights how defense tech is catching attention as global tensions rise.