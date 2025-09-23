Aptus Pharma's ₹13cr IPO opens today: Key details

GMP is positive, but not by much

Nearly half the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, while about a third go to retail buyers like everyday investors.

Aptus markets over 190 pharma products and saw its revenue jump 38% in FY25 to ₹24.6 crore.

Money raised will help fund new offices, equipment, working capital, and other business needs.

There's also a modest gray market premium—so expectations for listing day are cautiously optimistic.