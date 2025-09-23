Next Article
Aptus Pharma's ₹13cr IPO opens today: Key details
Aptus Pharma just opened its IPO today, offering shares at ₹65-70 each and aiming to raise ₹13.02 crore.
If you're interested, act fast—the window closes on September 25, and the shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform on September 30.
GMP is positive, but not by much
Nearly half the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, while about a third go to retail buyers like everyday investors.
Aptus markets over 190 pharma products and saw its revenue jump 38% in FY25 to ₹24.6 crore.
Money raised will help fund new offices, equipment, working capital, and other business needs.
There's also a modest gray market premium—so expectations for listing day are cautiously optimistic.