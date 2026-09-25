ArcelorMittal takes $1bn hit after Russian strikes at Kryvyi Rih

Since the conflict began, ArcelorMittal has put more than $700 million toward keeping things running.

CEO Mauro Longobardo says protecting the plant's infrastructure is top priority so they can get back to work when it's safe.

Mauro Longobardo, CEO of the unit, said the plant will focus on preserving infrastructure while discussing the future of the plant with the government, so that options for restarting production remain available when peace returns.