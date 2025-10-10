Ari Emanuel's $3B venture aims to monetize AI-induced leisure time

MARI's backing and acquisition moves signal serious intent

MARI has already lined up $2 billion in equity and nearly $900 million in debt from heavyweights like Apollo and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Their recently announced acquisition of Barrett-Jackson, a well-known car auction business, shows they're serious about growing in the live events space.

MARI's push reflects a larger trend: investors are betting that AI will change not just work, but also how we spend our downtime.