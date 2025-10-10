Ari Emanuel's $3B venture aims to monetize AI-induced leisure time
Ari Emanuel, former Endeavor CEO, is launching a $3 billion venture called MARI that's designed to capitalize on the increased leisure time AI is expected to create.
He predicts AI will turn the classic five-day workweek into just three days, giving people more free time—and sparking a bigger appetite for live events.
MARI plans to ride this wave by hosting major happenings like the Miami and Madrid tennis tournaments and Frieze art fairs.
MARI's backing and acquisition moves signal serious intent
MARI has already lined up $2 billion in equity and nearly $900 million in debt from heavyweights like Apollo and the Qatar Investment Authority.
Their recently announced acquisition of Barrett-Jackson, a well-known car auction business, shows they're serious about growing in the live events space.
MARI's push reflects a larger trend: investors are betting that AI will change not just work, but also how we spend our downtime.