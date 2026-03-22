AI should strengthen judiciary, not replace it: CJI Surya Kant
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has said that artificial intelligence (AI) should be integrated into the judicial system in a way that strengthens its core functions. He made the remark after inaugurating a seminar on "Artificial Intelligence-Prevention and Resolution of Disputes" at the Karnataka Judicial Academy. The event was organized by the UIA India Chapter, Bar Association of India and National Law School of India University.
CJI's vision
AI shouldn't interfere with core judicial functions
Justice Kant stressed that AI should help manage large amounts of data, detect patterns, and cut down procedural delays. However, he added that it shouldn't interfere with the fundamental judicial function of delivering judgments. The CJI also warned against letting AI tools take over decision-making as it could threaten transparency and accountability in the justice delivery system.
Tech as tool
Technology should be an enabler, says CJI
Justice Kant emphasized that technology should be an enabler and AI should only be a tool. He said, "AI should function only as a tool or pathway, while the direction must always be determined by human intellect." The CJI also stressed that the final stage of adjudication must remain in human hands and judges should rely on their reasoning, experience, and analytical abilities while delivering verdicts.
AI debate
HC chief justice raises concerns over AI's role
Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru also expressed concerns over the changing role of AI in the judiciary. He questioned whether it would remain a tool for human decision-making or become a replacement that diminishes judges' roles. However, he also acknowledged that AI could enable predictive analysis of disputes and improve efficiency through online dispute resolution platforms.