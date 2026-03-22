AI should strengthen judiciary, not replace it: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has said that artificial intelligence (AI) should be integrated into the judicial system in a way that strengthens its core functions. He made the remark after inaugurating a seminar on "Artificial Intelligence-Prevention and Resolution of Disputes" at the Karnataka Judicial Academy. The event was organized by the UIA India Chapter, Bar Association of India and National Law School of India University.

CJI's vision AI shouldn't interfere with core judicial functions Justice Kant stressed that AI should help manage large amounts of data, detect patterns, and cut down procedural delays. However, he added that it shouldn't interfere with the fundamental judicial function of delivering judgments. The CJI also warned against letting AI tools take over decision-making as it could threaten transparency and accountability in the justice delivery system.

Tech as tool Technology should be an enabler, says CJI Justice Kant emphasized that technology should be an enabler and AI should only be a tool. He said, "AI should function only as a tool or pathway, while the direction must always be determined by human intellect." The CJI also stressed that the final stage of adjudication must remain in human hands and judges should rely on their reasoning, experience, and analytical abilities while delivering verdicts.

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