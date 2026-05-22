ASCI releases draft guidelines classifying AI ads and banning deepfakes
ASCI just dropped draft guidelines to keep AI-generated ads in check, aiming for more transparency and consumer protection.
Ads are now sorted as high, medium, or low risk, so anything like deepfakes or fake testimonials is totally banned.
Medium-risk stuff, like synthetic influencers or AI-tweaked voices, needs clear labels.
Minor edits (think color fixes) don't need labels since they don't really sway decisions.
Industry experts urge clearer ASCI definitions
Industry pros Kumar Awanish and Ambika Sharma support the risk-based system, but say the definitions could use some tightening, especially when it comes to separating low-risk tweaks from medium ones.
Sharma also pointed out that as AI evolves, it can amplify old ethical dilemmas rather than create new ones, so regulations need to keep up with tech changes.