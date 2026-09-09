Ashley Pilipiszyn's Besxar launched fabships with SpaceX, flown wafers cleaner

Ashley Pilipiszyn, a former OpenAI staffer who founded Besxar, is now leading Besxar, a startup aiming to supply wafers for advanced chips in space with help from SpaceX.

In July 2026, Besxar sent two prototype fabships into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket.

These space canisters' flown samples were already cleaner and had less particulate matter than non-flown terrestrial wafers, thanks to the vacuum of space keeping out contamination.