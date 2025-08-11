Ashmore Group pulls back from India, citing high stock prices

Medeiros shares insights on India's investment landscape

Gustavo Medeiros, Ashmore's head of research, explained that while new US tariffs could be a big deal, they probably won't hit sectors like generics much because those markets are already complicated.

He added that passive investments in India are still steady, but active inflows have dropped—not because of any big problem with India's economy, but simply because global investors are looking for better deals in other emerging markets right now.