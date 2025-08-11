Ashmore Group pulls back from India, citing high stock prices
Investment giant Ashmore Group from the UK is dialing back on India, saying stocks are just too pricey right now and there's uncertainty around US tariffs.
This cautious move comes as foreign investors have been cooling off on India for a while, so Ashmore is shifting its money elsewhere for the short term.
Medeiros shares insights on India's investment landscape
Gustavo Medeiros, Ashmore's head of research, explained that while new US tariffs could be a big deal, they probably won't hit sectors like generics much because those markets are already complicated.
He added that passive investments in India are still steady, but active inflows have dropped—not because of any big problem with India's economy, but simply because global investors are looking for better deals in other emerging markets right now.