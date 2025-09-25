Ashok Leyland goes big on EV batteries, invests ₹5,000 crore
Ashok Leyland, India's second-largest commercial vehicle maker, is joining forces with China's CALB Group to boost homegrown lithium-ion battery tech.
Over the next 7-10 years, they're investing more than ₹5,000 crore (about $563 million) under a 20-year partnership.
First up: importing battery cells from China and assembling packs locally—then eventually designing and making batteries entirely in India to cut down on imports.
Setting up R&D hub for battery tech
The plan isn't just about batteries—it's about learning too. Ashok Leyland will develop new skills in battery assembly, thermal management, and smart software before moving on to making their own cells.
They'll also set up an India-based research and development hub focusing on battery innovation, packaging, and materials science.
This move puts Ashok Leyland at the heart of India's shift to cleaner vehicles—making EVs more local and future-ready.