Ashok Leyland goes big on EV batteries, invests ₹5,000 crore

Setting up R&D hub for battery tech

The plan isn't just about batteries—it's about learning too. Ashok Leyland will develop new skills in battery assembly, thermal management, and smart software before moving on to making their own cells.

They'll also set up an India-based research and development hub focusing on battery innovation, packaging, and materials science.

This move puts Ashok Leyland at the heart of India's shift to cleaner vehicles—making EVs more local and future-ready.