Nazara Technologies's stock split, bonus issue tomorrow: What to know
Nazara Technologies is rolling out a 1:1 bonus share issue and a 1:2 stock split, with September 26, 2025, as the record date.
From September 26, your Nazara shares will reflect these changes—meaning more shares in your account at a new price.
Your shares will multiply
If you own Nazara shares, get ready to see your count multiply. After the split and bonus issue, every 10 shares you hold will turn into 40.
The face value drops from ₹4 to ₹2 per share, making it easier for more people to buy in.
First stock split for Nazara
This is Nazara's first-ever stock split and its second bonus issue since June 2022.
The goal? To make their shares more affordable and boost trading activity—without reducing what each shareholder owns.
Just remember: make sure your holdings are settled by September 25 under India's T+1 system to benefit from these changes.