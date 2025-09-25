Next Article
Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment results out soon: Check status here
Business
Atlanta Electricals is finalizing the allotment results for its IPO, which ran from September 22 to 24, 2025.
If you applied, you can check your status on the BSE website or through MUFG Intime India.
The company was looking to raise ₹687.34 crore with shares priced between ₹718 and ₹754 each.
Retail investors applied for over 10% of the issue
This IPO was a big hit—subscriptions hit 72 times the available shares!
Retail investors jumped in over 10 times, while institutional buyers went all-in at 194.77 times.
Shares are expected to list at a solid premium (about ₹870) on September 29, hinting at some nice early gains if you got lucky in the allotment.