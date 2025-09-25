Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment results out soon: Check status here Business Sep 25, 2025

Atlanta Electricals is finalizing the allotment results for its IPO, which ran from September 22 to 24, 2025.

If you applied, you can check your status on the BSE website or through MUFG Intime India.

The company was looking to raise ₹687.34 crore with shares priced between ₹718 and ₹754 each.