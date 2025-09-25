Jinkushal Industries IPO opens today: Key details

Anand Rathi Research recommends 'Subscribe - Long Term'

The proceeds from the fresh issue will help pay off company debt and boost working capital.

Jinkushal holds a 7% slice of India's non-OEM construction machinery export market, shipping to over 30 countries like the UAE and Mexico.

Despite a dip in profit margins this year, Anand Rathi Research says their focus on products like HexL could drive long-term growth, and is recommending "Subscribe - Long Term" for this IPO.