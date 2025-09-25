Next Article
Jinkushal Industries IPO opens today: Key details
Business
Jinkushal Industries, India's largest non-OEM exporter of construction machinery, is opening its ₹116 crore IPO from September 25-29.
Shares are priced at ₹115-121 each (minimum lot: 120 shares), aiming for a market cap near ₹464 crore.
Anand Rathi Research recommends 'Subscribe - Long Term'
The proceeds from the fresh issue will help pay off company debt and boost working capital.
Jinkushal holds a 7% slice of India's non-OEM construction machinery export market, shipping to over 30 countries like the UAE and Mexico.
Despite a dip in profit margins this year, Anand Rathi Research says their focus on products like HexL could drive long-term growth, and is recommending "Subscribe - Long Term" for this IPO.