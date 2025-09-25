JD Cables IPO: Shares to list on BSE today Business Sep 25, 2025

JD Cables is making its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform this Thursday.

The IPO saw massive demand—oversubscribed by nearly 128 times—with retail, institutional, and other big investors all piling in at ₹152 per share.

The gray market hints shares could list around ₹179, about 18% higher than the issue price.