JD Cables IPO: Shares to list on BSE today
JD Cables is making its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform this Thursday.
The IPO saw massive demand—oversubscribed by nearly 128 times—with retail, institutional, and other big investors all piling in at ₹152 per share.
The gray market hints shares could list around ₹179, about 18% higher than the issue price.
What does JD Cables do?
JD Cables makes power and control cables, aerial bunched cables, service wires, and conductors—key stuff for India's power infrastructure.
With two factories in West Bengal and a nod from several state electricity boards, they're already a trusted supplier in the sector.
Financials and use of funds
The company is valued at ₹342.8 crore post-IPO. Funds raised will help boost working capital, pay down debt, and fuel expansion plans.
Financially, JD Cables has been on a roll—revenue jumped 149% to ₹251 crore in FY25 from last year's ₹101 crore, while net profit soared almost five times to ₹22.1 crore.