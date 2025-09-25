Ivalue Infosolutions lists at 0.3% discount to issue price
Ivalue Infosolutions, a Bengaluru-based digital solutions company, just made its stock market debut after a ₹560 crore IPO, the proceeds of which went to existing shareholders through an offer-for-sale.
The offering was oversubscribed by nearly twice the shares available, but with no gray market premium, it looks like the listing price will stick close to ₹299 per share.
Strong financials, but no growth in business
Founded in 2008, Ivalue helps businesses with cybersecurity and IT across India and the UAE.
This year, they posted strong numbers—revenue jumped 19% to ₹942 crore and profits grew 21% to ₹85.3 crore.
However, since all IPO proceeds go to existing shareholders (not business growth), analysts think there might not be much short-term upside from here.
Still, Ivalue's steady returns above 21% could catch the eye of long-term investors looking for consistency.