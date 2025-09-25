Ivalue Infosolutions lists at 0.3% discount to issue price

Strong financials, but no growth in business

Founded in 2008, Ivalue helps businesses with cybersecurity and IT across India and the UAE.

This year, they posted strong numbers—revenue jumped 19% to ₹942 crore and profits grew 21% to ₹85.3 crore.

However, since all IPO proceeds go to existing shareholders (not business growth), analysts think there might not be much short-term upside from here.

Still, Ivalue's steady returns above 21% could catch the eye of long-term investors looking for consistency.