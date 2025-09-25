Next Article
FDI inflow hits record $11.1 billion in July
Business
India just saw a huge boost in foreign direct investment (FDI), pulling in $11.1 billion this July—the biggest monthly jump since May 2021 and double what came in last July.
Net FDI also climbed to $5.05 billion, bouncing back from last year's negative numbers.
Major investments in manufacturing, tech services
Most of the cash came from Singapore, the Netherlands, Mauritius, the US, and UAE, with big investments flowing into manufacturing and tech-driven services like communication and computer businesses.
For this financial year so far, net FDI is already triple what it was last year—indicating rising confidence among foreign investors in India's economy.