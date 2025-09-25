Earkart's ₹48.26cr IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Earkart runs 49 SIS clinics across 22 cities in six states and two Union Territories and sells hearing aids, foldable walkers, and learning tools for people with physical challenges. You'll find their products both online and offline, plus on government platforms like GeM and Alimco.

Financials and future plans

Nearly half the IPO is set aside for retail investors (minimum bid: 2,000 shares or ₹2.7L), with a similar chunk for HNIs (minimum: 3,000 shares or ₹4.05L).

There's no gray market premium right now—so expectations are pretty muted for the listing on October 3.

Earkart's revenue jumped by 35% to ₹43.19cr in FY25 and profits more than doubled to ₹6.88cr; funds raised will help expand their Shop-in-Shop clinics and support growth plans across India.