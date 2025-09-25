Gujarat Peanut's ₹23.81cr SME IPO is live: 10 key takeaways

Started in 2005 and based in Rajkot, Gujarat Peanut processes and exports peanuts along with other crops like sesame seeds, spices, grains, pulses, and raw cotton. They handle everything from cleaning to marketing for both Indian and global markets. This year (FY25), they saw a solid 22% jump in revenue to ₹366.32 crore and a 65% rise in profit after tax to ₹6.50 crore.

Issue opens today, to list on October 3

Nearly 30 lakh shares are up for grabs—with roughly half reserved for retail investors and the other half for high-net-worth individuals, according to the allocation.

You can subscribe until September 29; the shares are set to list on BSE SME on October 3.

So far, the gray market is pretty neutral about the stock's debut—no big buzz or panic yet!